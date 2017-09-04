Now Playing
Posted: September 04, 2017

New Country Mornings nominated for a CMA Award

Nancy and Frye Guy are up for the “Medium Market Personality of the Year Award”.

  • Watch Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne announce all of the nominees below:

Check out all of the nominations below and your favorite artists reactions on social media below:

  • Medium Market Personality of the Year
    • ﻿Tom and Becky - WBBS Syracuse, NY
    • Brent Michaels - KUZZ Bakersfield, CA
    • Cash and Bradley - KWEN Tulsa, OK
    • The Dex and Mo Show - WUSY Chattanooga, TN
    • New Country Mornings - WHKO Dayton, OH
  • Entertainer of The Year
    • Garth Brooks
    • Luke Bryan
    • Eric Church
    • Chris Stapleton
    • Keith Urban
  • Single of The Year
    • “Better Man” by Little Big Town
    • “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban
    • “Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt
    • “Dirt On My Boots” by Jon Pardi
    • “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert
  • Album of The Year
    • “The Breaker” by Little Big Town
    • “From A Room: Volume 1” by Chris Stapleton
    • “Heart Break” by Lady Antebellum
    • “The Nashville Sound” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    • “The Weight Of These Wings” by Miranda Lambert
  • Song of The Year
    • “Tin Man” written by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall
    • “Dirt On My Boots” written by Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, and Ashley Gorley
    • “Body Like A Back Road” written by Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne
    • “Blue Ain’t Your Color” written by Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, and Steven Lee Olsen
    • “Better Man” written by Taylor Swift
  • Female Vocalist of The Year
    • Kelsea Ballerini
    • Miranda Lambert
    • Reba McEntire
    • Maren Morris
    • Carrie Underwood
  • Male Vocalist of The Year
    • Dierks Bentley
    • Eric Church
    • Thomas Rhett
    • Chris Stapleton
    • Keith Urban
  • Vocal Group of The Year
    • Lady Antebellum
    • Little Big Town
    • Old Dominion
    • Rascal Flatts
    • Zac Brown Band
  • Vocal Duo of The Year
    • Maddie & Tae
    • LOCASH
    • Florida Georgia Line
    • Dan + Shay
    • Brothers Osborne
  • Musical Event of The Year
    • “Speak to a Girl” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
    • “Setting the World on Fire” by Kenny Chesney with P!nk
    • “Kill A Word” by Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
    • “Funny How Time Slips Away” by Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
    • “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
  • Musician of The Year
    • Jerry Douglas - Dobro
    • Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
    • Dann Huff - Guitar
    • Derek Wells - Guitar
    • Mac McAnally - Guitar
  • Music Video of The Year
    • “Vice” by Miranda Lambert and directed by Trey Fanjoy
    • “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne and directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
    • “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris and directed by TK McKamy
    • “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban and directed by Carter Smith
    • “Better Man” by Little Big Town and Directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long
  • New Artist of The Year
    • Lauren Alaina
    • Brett Young
    • Jon Pardi
    • Luke Combs
    • Old Dominion

Check out the reactions your favorite nominees have posted to social media:

  • Little Big Town

Blown away to wake up to five nominations. Love you guys. ❤️ #cmaawards

A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on

  • Jon Pardi

  • Miranda Lambert

  • Lady Antebellum



  • Jason Isbell

  • Kelsea Ballerini

  • Garth Brooks

  • Reba McEntire

  • Maren Morris

  • Thomas Rhett

  • Rascal Flatts

  • Maddie & Tae

  • Brothers Osborne

  • Keith Urban

