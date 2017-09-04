Watch Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne announce all of the nominees below:

Check out all of the nominations below and your favorite artists reactions on social media below:

Medium Market Personality of the Year ﻿Tom and Becky - WBBS Syracuse, NY

Brent Michaels - KUZZ Bakersfield, CA Cash and Bradley - KWEN Tulsa, OK The Dex and Mo Show - WUSY Chattanooga, TN New Country Mornings - WHKO Dayton, OH



Entertainer of The Year Garth Brooks Luke Bryan Eric Church Chris Stapleton Keith Urban

Single of The Year “Better Man” by Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” by Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert



Album of The Year “The Breaker” by Little Big Town

“From A Room: Volume 1” by Chris Stapleton

“Heart Break” by Lady Antebellum

“The Nashville Sound” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Weight Of These Wings” by Miranda Lambert



Song of The Year “Tin Man” written by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall

“Dirt On My Boots” written by Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, and Ashley Gorley

“Body Like A Back Road” written by Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” written by Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, and Steven Lee Olsen

“Better Man” written by Taylor Swift



Female Vocalist of The Year Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Reba McEntire Maren Morris Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of The Year Dierks Bentley Eric Church Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Keith Urban

Vocal Group of The Year Lady Antebellum Little Big Town Old Dominion Rascal Flatts Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of The Year Maddie & Tae LOCASH Florida Georgia Line Dan + Shay Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of The Year “Speak to a Girl” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

“Setting the World on Fire” by Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Kill A Word” by Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Funny How Time Slips Away” by Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Craving You” by Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris



Musician of The Year Jerry Douglas - Dobro Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar Dann Huff - Guitar Derek Wells - Guitar Mac McAnally - Guitar

Music Video of The Year “Vice” by Miranda Lambert and directed by Trey Fanjoy “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne and directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris and directed by TK McKamy

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban and directed by Carter Smith

“Better Man” by Little Big Town and Directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long



New Artist of The Year Lauren Alaina Brett Young Jon Pardi Luke Combs Old Dominion



Check out the reactions your favorite nominees have posted to social media:

Little Big Town

Blown away to wake up to five nominations. Love you guys. ❤️ #cmaawards A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Jon Pardi

Honored. Never thought I'd be waking up to 3 #CMAawards noms this morning, @CountryMusic. Congrats to all the nominees! #BestLaborDayEver pic.twitter.com/Mw6Pm6Ea61 — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) September 4, 2017

Miranda Lambert

Celebrating the @cma nominations over coffee with 7 of my furry friends. Thank you fans,friends, family & Nashville for supporting me.😍 pic.twitter.com/sJjDNjLehL — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 4, 2017

Lady Antebellum

So fired up about this ALBUM of the year nom from @CountryMusic. I've learned to appreciate it so much more after 10 yrs w @ladyantebellum — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) September 4, 2017

Jason Isbell

We're grateful for the CMA recognition. Happy to be included in a category with some real country artists. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 4, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini

Oh heavens I NEED A DRESS AND I NEED TO BREATHE AND I NEED A DATE...@Morgan_Evans?! https://t.co/ZPWgMJJDgw — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 4, 2017

Garth Brooks

Join us in congratulating GARTH on his #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year nomination! Let's hear an RT twitter cheer! -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/ssY6Z6FfKa — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 4, 2017

Reba McEntire

It’s an honor to be nominated as CMA Female Vocalist of the Year! Congrats to all the nominees. @CountryMusic @cma A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Maren Morris

Some years you're in a bar across the street watching, hoping "someday," & some years you feel like you finally solidified your place. pic.twitter.com/XWu9GFzRpB — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 4, 2017

Thomas Rhett

THREE #CMAawards noms to kick off album release week!! Thanks @CountryMusic feeling the love pic.twitter.com/AM4LagYiUO — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) September 4, 2017

Rascal Flatts

Maddie & Tae

Thank y'all so much! What an honor to be in the same category with lots of friends and such talent. So much love ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/lpDJdoNPcI — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) September 4, 2017

Brothers Osborne