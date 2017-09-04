Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account? Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: September 04, 2017
New Country Mornings nominated for a CMA Award
Nancy and Frye Guy are up for the “Medium Market Personality of the Year Award”.
- Watch Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne announce all of the nominees below:
Check out all of the nominations below and your favorite artists reactions on social media below:
-
Medium Market Personality of the Year
- Tom and Becky - WBBS Syracuse, NY
- Brent Michaels - KUZZ Bakersfield, CA
- Cash and Bradley - KWEN Tulsa, OK
- The Dex and Mo Show - WUSY Chattanooga, TN
-
New Country Mornings - WHKO Dayton, OH
-
Entertainer of The Year
- Garth Brooks
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
-
Single of The Year
- “Better Man” by Little Big Town
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban
- “Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt
- “Dirt On My Boots” by Jon Pardi
- “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert
-
Album of The Year
- “The Breaker” by Little Big Town
- “From A Room: Volume 1” by Chris Stapleton
- “Heart Break” by Lady Antebellum
- “The Nashville Sound” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- “The Weight Of These Wings” by Miranda Lambert
-
Song of The Year
- “Tin Man” written by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall
- “Dirt On My Boots” written by Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, and Ashley Gorley
- “Body Like A Back Road” written by Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” written by Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, and Steven Lee Olsen
- “Better Man” written by Taylor Swift
-
Female Vocalist of The Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Reba McEntire
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
-
Male Vocalist of The Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
-
Vocal Group of The Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Zac Brown Band
-
Vocal Duo of The Year
- Maddie & Tae
- LOCASH
- Florida Georgia Line
- Dan + Shay
- Brothers Osborne
-
Musical Event of The Year
- “Speak to a Girl” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
- “Setting the World on Fire” by Kenny Chesney with P!nk
- “Kill A Word” by Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
- “Funny How Time Slips Away” by Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
- “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
-
Musician of The Year
- Jerry Douglas - Dobro
- Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
- Dann Huff - Guitar
- Derek Wells - Guitar
- Mac McAnally - Guitar
-
Music Video of The Year
- “Vice” by Miranda Lambert and directed by Trey Fanjoy
- “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne and directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
- “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris and directed by TK McKamy
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban and directed by Carter Smith
- “Better Man” by Little Big Town and Directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long
-
New Artist of The Year
- Lauren Alaina
- Brett Young
- Jon Pardi
- Luke Combs
- Old Dominion
Check out the reactions your favorite nominees have posted to social media:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself