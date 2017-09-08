By Rare.us

Emotions ran high as family, friends and fans packed into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Thursday to bid a final farewell to Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry, who died on Sept. 8 in a helicopter crash.

Gentry’s flower-covered coffin shared center stage with a guitar and Gentry’s Batman costume. He was a big Batman fan.

>> Read more trending news

Troy’s life and career were highlighted a video that was played before the service.

As radio and television host Storme Warren greeted guests, he offered a thoughtful opening statement. “You are not at a normal memorial service because the man we are remembering today was a truly unique, unique individual,” Storme said.

“When was the last time you saw the Bat Signal at the Grand Ole Opry House? That is the man we are remembering: Wake surfing, jet board flying, snow skiing, fun-loving, hard rocking, Batman obsessed, flag-waving, family loving, God-fearing, true blue southern rock country boy from the Wildcat country in the Bluegrass State of Kentucky. His name, Troy Lee Gentry.”

Troy Gentry was laid to rest on Sept. 14, and along with the private funeral for family, there was also a public m… https://t.co/rZUmnr3g53 — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) September 14, 2017

Troy Gentry's love for Batman was on full display at his funeral today. Rest In Peace, T-Roy. 💙 more pics >> https://t.co/2ZqNWivDef pic.twitter.com/DI3PsXzyIs — Lacy Robinson (@LacyNFDA) September 14, 2017

Continuing with the theme of the service not being “normal,” instead of a classic hymn — in a nod to Troy’s incredible patriotism — the first musical offering came in the form of the national anthem performed by Little Big Town.

Troy’s home church pastor, Dr. Michael Glenn of Brentwood Baptist Church, spoke at the service, offering comforting words of prayer and support to all of those broken by this tragedy.

>> Related: Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dead at 50; country community reacts



Favorite country duo Halfway 2 Hazard, close friends of Troy and musical partner Eddie Montgomery, also continued the “not normal” theme with a poignant performance of the mutual Kentuckians’ state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.”

Both Storme and family friends Eddie Lunn and Rafael Calderon shared sweet and often humorous memories of the handsome and talented country star, at times choking on tears and, at others, laughing openly. The recurring theme, though, became less about Batman or even country music and more about the incredible heart of Troy Gentry and his capacity for love. Love for his family, his friends and his fans.

Read more here.