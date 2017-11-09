Now Playing
Posted: November 08, 2017

Complete list of winners at the CMA Awards

Garth Brooks performs
Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Keith Urban arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jon Pardi accepts the award for new artist at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chris Stapleton accepts the award for album of the year 'From A Room: Volume 1' at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Miranda Lambert performs 'To Learn Her' at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Associated Press

Complete list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Entertainer of the Year — Garth Brooks.

Female vocalist of the year — Miranda Lambert.

Male vocalist of the year — Chris Stapleton.

Album of the Year — "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year— "Better Man," Taylor Swift.

Single of the Year — "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

Vocal group of the year — Little Big Town.

Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne.

New artist of the year — Jon Pardi.

Musical event of the Year — "Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Music video of the Year — "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne.

Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar).

