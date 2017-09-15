Now Playing
Posted: September 15, 2017

Jeff Dunham is coming to WSU Nutter Center

See his Passively Aggressive Tour on Sunday, January 14th 

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will return to the WSU Nutter Center on January 14th  for a stop on his Passively Aggressive Tour.   Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 25th.

  • Date: Sunday, January 14th 
  • Time: 3 p.m. 
  • Location: WSU Nutter Center  
  • Ticket Prices: $51.50
  • Tickets on  Monday, September 25th at 10am. Click here for ticket information. 
  • Get details. 

