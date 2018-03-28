Justin Moore and Tyler Rich will be coming to Hobart Arena in Troy on Saturday, May 5th at 7:30 p.m..

Due to previously unforeseen scheduling conflicts, Dylan Scott has announced that he must cancel his May 5 show in Troy, Ohio with Justin Moore’s “Hell on a Highway” tour. Dylan says “ with much regret, I had to make the decision to cancel my show with Justin in Troy because of several issues beyond my control. However, I will make every effort to return to the Dayton metropolitan area as soon as possible to perform for the many dedicated country music fans there”.

Want to see the "Hell On A Highway" Tour?

Date: Saturday, May 5th

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hobart Arena

Ticket prices: $59.75

Justin Moore’s long-awaited fourth studio album KINDA DON’T CARE earned the singer his third consecutive No. 1 album debut and features his chart-topping singles “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.” His next single, the title track from the album, impacts Country radio on September 18. The project is chock-full of new music with 16 tracks on the deluxe version and skyrocketed to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart upon release. The Arkansas native spent three years putting the project together, which serves as a follow up to his second No. 1 album release, OFF THE BEATEN PATH. Moore holds seven No. 1’s under his signature white cowboy hat including “Point At You” and “Lettin’ The Night Roll” as well as seven Top 10 hits. The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations. He has shared the stage with Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Brantley Gilbert and recently wrapped his co-headline AMERICAN MADE TOUR with Lee Brice.

From a small farming town in Northern California Tyler has been influenced by some of the greatest country sounds. At the young age of eight Tyler’s cousin introduced him to George Straight, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson. Then at 14 he received a guitar from his grandparents to join the annual jams. After receiving his degree in economics, he moved to LA to pursue his music dream. Since becoming a solo artist he has played with some of countries top artists like Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldridge, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell and mo re. In 2017 Big Machine Music and The Valory Music Co. signed Tyler Rich to both publishing and recording deals. Tyler’s current single, The Difference, is catching country music fans ears and is showing off his vibrant energy and his romantic outlook. Tyler will hit the road with Justin Moore in May followed by Dierks Bentley and Dustin Lynch in the summer.

