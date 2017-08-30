Justin Moore & Dylan Scott are coming to Hobart Arena

NEW DATE: Justin Moore and Dylan Scott will be coming to Hobart Arena in Troy on Saturday, May 5th at 7:30 p.m..

Want to see the “Hell On A Highway” Tour? Here’s everything you need to know:

Date: Saturday, May 5th

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hobart Arena

Ticket prices: TBA

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2nd at 10 a.m.

ABOUT JUSTIN MOORE:

Justin Moore’s long-awaited fourth studio album KINDA DON’T CARE earned the singer his third consecutive No. 1 album debut and features his chart-topping singles “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.” His next single, the title track from the album, impacts Country radio on September 18. The project is chock-full of new music with 16 tracks on the deluxe version and skyrocketed to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart upon release. The Arkansas native spent three years putting the project together, which serves as a follow up to his second No. 1 album release, OFF THE BEATEN PATH. Moore holds seven No. 1’s under his signature white cowboy hat including “Point At You” and “Lettin’ The Night Roll” as well as seven Top 10 hits. The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations. He has shared the stage with Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Brantley Gilbert and recently wrapped his co-headline AMERICAN MADE TOUR with Lee Brice.

ABOUT DYLAN SCOTT:

A Louisiana native with a lifelong passion for Country music, Dylan Scott is the total package – a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile; and a dreamer who followed his father's footsteps to Nashville. Prior to landing his record deal, Scott learned the basics of singing and playing guitar from his dad – a former guitar player for Country legends Freddy Fender and Freddie Hart. He then launched onto the Country music scene in 2013 with “Making This Boy Go Crazy,” the debut single from his self-titled EP. His follow up, the infectious “Crazy Over Me,” debuted at #14 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart and hit the Top 40 on the Billboard's Country Airplay chart. In the summer of 2016, his debut album for Curb Records, DYLAN SCOTT, landed in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart, and its romantic standout single, “My Girl,” has now been RIAA-certified GOLD, while also becoming his FIRST CAREER #1 at Country radio. Continuing the momentum, Scott released DYLAN SCOTT (DELUXE EDITION) on August 4. The expanded version of his 2016 self-titled album debut features three powerful new tracks including the addictive rush of his new single “Hooked,” the real-life fairy tale of “Sleeping Beauty” (which Scott co-wrote with Lee Brice) and the head-turning heat of “Can’t Take Her Anywhere.” Having been named one of Spotify’s Spotlight on 2016 Country Artists, fans have streamed Scott’s songs over 200 million times and counting, and sales have topped 2.2 million stream equivalent songs – figures that continue to grow by leaps and bounds. He is currently touring the country after wrapping his opening slot on Brice’s 2016 LIFE OFF MY YEARS TOUR.

For more information on Dylan Scott and tour dates, visit dylanscottcountry.com.