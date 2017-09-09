K99.1FM and JD Legends are proud to present Concerts for a Cause

K99.1FM and JD Legends are joining the fight against breast cancer with Concerts for a Cause benefiting the Pink Ribbon Girls.

Join us at JD Legends for two nights of acoustic shows where 100% of ticket sales will go to the Pink Ribbon Girls.

Pink Ribbon Girls provide healthy meals, housecleaning, transportation to treatment and peer support to individuals with breast and women’s reproductive cancers free of charge throughout Ohio.

Tuesday, October 3rd: Dylan Scott and Jackson Michelson

Wednesday, October 4th: Midland

Location: JD Legends located at 65 Millard Drive, Franklin, Oh 45005 (Exit 38 off I-75. One exit South of Austin Landing)

Ticket information: 100% of ticket sales go to the Pink Ribbon Girls!

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, September 13th at 8am. Check back here for the direct link to purchase tickets.

General Admission - $10.00

Four Pack Deal - $30 (4 general admission tickets)

Club Seat - $50 (Includes seat at table, front stage access, your own server, and no waiting in line.)

VIP Seat - $75 (Includes a seat at table of 6 under covered VIP pavilion, dinner, meet and greet with artist, front stage access)

Doors open at 6pm. All ages are welcome.

More about Pink Ribbon Girls:

Pink Ribbon Girls was created by women with breast cancer to support and empower others who are currently in the fight against breast and reproductive cancers. They strive to balance the fear and uncertainty that breast and women’s reproductive cancers bring to individuals and families by providing free direct services to those throughout Ohio.

Healthy Meals – Meals which target the nutrients a cancer patient needs, prepared by executive chefs and professionally delivered to your home

Housecleaning – Provided by professional, bonded and insured cleaning services.

Rides to Treatment – Provided by our own transportation specialists.

Peer Support – Offering you the support you need in the community you are in.

Dylan Scott:

Midland:

Jackson Michelson: