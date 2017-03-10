Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

K99.1FM Birthday Celebration

The party starts at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 17th!

It’s K99.1FM’s Birthday Celebration and all the presents go to you! Listen ALL DAY Friday, March 17th for your chance at concerts, cash, or carats (We’re talking jewelry, not rabbit food) each and every hour! 

Here’s what you could win:

  • $1,000 in cash (5 times!)
  • $1,000 Gift Card to James Free Jewelers
  • A pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi on Saturday, May 20th at Riverbend Music Center.
  • A pair of tickets to Vince Gill on Tuesday, June 20th at Rose Music Center.
  • A pair of tickets to Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, and Seth Ennis on Thursday, June 1st at Riverbend Music Center.
  • A pair of tickets to Gary Allan on Friday, June 23rd at Rose Music Center.
  • A pair of tickets to Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs on Friday, September 15th at Riverbend Music Center.
  • A pair of tickets to Chris Lane on Sunday, August 13th at the Miami County Fair.
  • Four tickets to Granger Smith on Saturday, June 24th at JD Legends.
  • A pair of tickets to Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese on Sunday, July 9th at Riverbend Music Center.
