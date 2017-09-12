Now Playing
Posted: September 03, 2017

K99.1FM’s Country Cash Grab is back!

Starting September 21st - October 27th 

Starting September 21st:  Pay your bills with a chance to win $1,000 five times a day with K99.1FM's Country Cash Grab presented by  Logan A C &  Heat Services and Voss Chevrolet.

Win $1,000 five times a day between Thursday, September 21st  through Friday, October 27th Just listen at 8:00am, 10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm each weekday. 

We'll announce a new keyword in each of these contest hours. You have 15 minutes to text that KEYWORD, to 70123. Winner will be notified by phone. 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins September 21, 2017 and ends October 27, 2017. Contest is open to legal residents in WHKO-FM listening area 18 years or older. Sweepstakes involve multiple daily drawings. Text messages must be received within 15 minutes of keyword announcement. Odds of winning will vary. Only 3 attempts will be made to contact potential winners. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for Official Rules. 

