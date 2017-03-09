Starting March 13th, 2017: You could win $1,000 with K99.1FM's Country Cash Grab presented by Logan A C and Heat Services, Voss Chevrolet, Spears Transfer and Expediting, and IH Credit Union.

Win $1,000 five times each weekday between Monday, March 13th, 2017 through Friday, April 14th, 2017. Just listen at 8:00am, 10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm each weekday.

We'll announce a new keyword in each of these contest hours. You have 15 minutes to text that KEYWORD, to 70123. Winner will be notified by phone.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins March 13th, 2017 and ends April 14th, 2017. Contest is open to legal residents in WHKO-FM listening area 18 years or older. Sweepstakes involve multiple daily drawings. Text messages must be received within 15 minutes of keyword announcement. Odds of winning will vary. Only 3 attempts will be made to contact potential winners. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for Official Rules.