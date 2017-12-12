Now Playing
Posted: December 12, 2017

K99.1FM’s Jingle Bell Rock Contest

Listen for the song “Jingle Bell Rock” by Rascal Flatts and you could win a a $500 gift card to James Free Jewelers 

Listen for K99.1FM to play “Jingle Bell Rock” by Rascal Flatts. When you hear it be the 9th caller to 937-457-0991 and you could win a $500 gift card to James Free Jewelers. At the end of this week we sweeten the deal by giving Thursday’s winner a $1,000 gift card  and Friday’s winner takes home a $1,500 gift card just in time for Christmas!

