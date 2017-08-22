Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2017

K99.1FM Unplugged with Delta Rae

Presented by Joseph Airport Toyota-Hyundai and Bud Light

Joseph Airport Toyota-Hyundai and Bud Light are proud to present another FREE Unplugged event starring Delta Rae on Friday, September 22nd  W.O. Wrights

  • Date: Friday, September 22nd 
  • Time: 5 p.m. 
  • Location: W.O. Wright's in Beavercreek 
  • Ticket prices: Free and open to the public - No tickets needed. All Ages Show.
  • Want to meet the band?! Enter now for your shot at meet and greet passes with Delta Rae.

