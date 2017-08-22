Martina McBride is coming to Hobart Arena

Get ready for the holiday season with multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride. Martina is bringing her holiday tour “The Joy of Christmas” to Hobart Arena on Wednesday, November 29th at 8:00pm, the only Ohio stop on the holiday tour. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 25th at 10:00am.

Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. In February 2016 she released her first single, “Reckless,” the title track from her new album which is now available. McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records, nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and 2 Triple Platinum Awards. Through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative, Martina partners with non-profit causes to help many of the towns she's performing in. Martina also invites fans to join her team in making the world a better place through the power of music.