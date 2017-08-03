Old Dominion’s Dive Bar Show is coming to Cincinnati

Old Dominion’s exclusive Bud Light Dive Bar Show is making a special stop at The Drinkery in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 29th! The only way in to this show is to win tickets. Fans who are able to gain access to each special show will get a first listen of Old Dominion’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Happy Endings. Click HERE for more details, and keep listening to K99.1FM for your chance to win your way into this epic concert!

Date: Tuesday, August 29th

Location: The Drinkery in Cincinnati

Ticket: Only way into the show is to win tickets.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN TICKETS TO THIS EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE:

Starting Monday, August 14th until Sunday, August 20th listen for the special Old Dominion cue to call - be caller number 9 at 937-457-0991 and you will win a pair of tickets to the show! *Must be 21+ to win*

Be sure to “like” K99.1FM on Facebook we will be doing a special contest just for our Facebook followers. *Must be 21+ to win*

Download the K99.1FM App for free for your chance at a pair of tickets. We will send a push notification out to all our App users for their chance to win tickets to the show! *Must be 21+to win*

Pre-Order or Pre-Save Happy Endings HERE.