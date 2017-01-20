Now Playing
Posted: January 18, 2017

Runaway with Runaway June 

Presented by IH Credit Union

Comments

K99.1FM and IH Credit Union would like to send you to Runaway Country Music Fest in sunny Florida! One grand prize winner will win a trip for two to the festival and a meet and greet with Jason Aldean and Runaway June courtesy of Wheelhouse Records!

  • ABOUT THE FESTIVAL:  Runaway Country Music Fest takes place in Kissimmee, Florida March 17th - 19th. 2017 Line Up Includes: Jason Aldean,  Brad Paisley, Billy Currington,  Tyler Farr, Josh Turner, Cam,  LOCASH,  Aaron Tippon, Neal McCoy, High Valley, Runaway June,  Michael Ray,  And MORE…..
  • HOW TO QUALIFY: Beginning January 23rd through February 3rd, tune in weekdays at 7:15am for Nancy and Frye Guy to give you the two times to listen for Runaway June’s single “Lipstick”.  When you hear the song be caller number 9 at 937-457-0991 and you will be qualified to win the grand prize. (MUST BE 21+ TO WIN)
  • WHAT YOU WIN:  A trip for two to the Runaway Country Music Festival including: two round trip airline tickets, 3 nights in a hotel, 2 tickets to the festival, and meet and greet passes with Jason Aldean AND Runaway June! 
  • Click here for Official Rules.
