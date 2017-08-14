Sign in with your existing account
The Great American Eclipse is coming August 21st
Join Frye Guy at The Greene for this incredible event!
Join K99.1FM’s Frye Guy at The Greene on Monday, August 21st from 1-4pm for an Eclipse Viewing Party!
- Date: Monday, August 21st
- Time: 1:00-4:00pm
- Location: The Greene (We will be set up in the Town Square located in the middle of The Greene.)
- Details: Bring your own eclipse viewing glasses or pinhole projector! Click here to learn how to watch the Eclipse Safely.
- Plus, every hour we will be giving away a pair of tickets to see Big & Rich at Fraze Pavilion on Friday, August 25th!
- Get more Eclipse information here.
