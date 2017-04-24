Now Playing
Posted: April 25, 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming to US Bank Arena

See them live on Saturday, September 2nd with Ben Rector

By Goshert Liz

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming to US Bank Arena on Saturday, September 2nd for their “Soul2Soul  The World Tour”.  Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th. 

  • Date: Saturday, September 2nd 
  • Time: TBA
  • Location: US Bank Arena
PRESALE OPPORTUNITY: Buy tickets before anyone else starting Wednesday, May 3 at  10am until Thursday, May  at 10pm when you enter the password “SOUL” at Ticketmaster.com

