By Goshert Liz

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming to US Bank Arena on Saturday, September 2nd for their “Soul2Soul The World Tour”. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th.

Date: Saturday, September 2nd

Time: TBA

Location: US Bank Arena

Get Details

PRESALE OPPORTUNITY: Buy tickets before anyone else starting Wednesday, May 3 at 10am until Thursday, May at 10pm when you enter the password “SOUL” at Ticketmaster.com