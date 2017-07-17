Sign in with your existing account
Win tickets to the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400
The official name of the July 23rd race in Indianapolis is the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400. We have partnered up with Brantley Gilbert and are giving you a chance to win tickets to this epic performance and race!
Here are all the ways you can win a pair of tickets to the Brantley Gilbert Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23rd at Indianapolis Motor Speedway :
- Starting Monday listen to Nancy and Frye Guy every weekday morning for the special K99.1FM K-Quiz Giveaway.
- On Wednesday, July 19th listen all day for the “Brantley Brickyard Blow Out” cue to call – when you hear it be caller 9 at 937-457-0991.
- Be sure to “like” K99.1FM on Facebook for a special contest for all our Facebook fans.
-
Download the K99.1FM App for free. We will send a push notification to all the K99.1FM App Users with an exclusive chance to win. *HINT*: Make sure your push notifications are turned on!
Plus, everyone who wins tickets will be in the running to win meet and greet passes with Brantley Gilbert!
