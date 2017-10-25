Just in time for the Holidays, WHIO-TV and K99.1FM want to send you to Los Angeles to attend Ellen’s 15 Days of Giveaways!

One lucky grand prize winner will receive a trip for 2 to a taping of the Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles, California on December 5th. We’ll throw in round trip air fare for 2, 4 days/3 nights hotel in LA, and 2 tickets to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, December 5th.

How to win:

Watch ‘Ellen’ every weekday at 4 on WHIO-TV to find out the The Ellen DeGeneres Show Watch and Win Keyword of the day. Listen to K99.1FM’s New Country Mornings with Nancy and Frye Guy the next weekday morning at 7:15 a.m. for the cue to call. When you hear the cue to call be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991 and you will win a $100 Visa Gift Card and be automatically qualified to win the grand prize trip. One lucky qualifier will randomly be chosen as the grand prize winner.

Thanks for watching Ellen on WHIO-TV and be sure to SHARE this contest with any of your friends and fellow fans of Ellen DeGeneres.