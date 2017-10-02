Now Playing
Live Updates

The latest on the shooting in Las Vegas

Posted: October 02, 2017

Las Vegas shooting: Jason Aldean, other celebrities share prayers on social media

What You Need To Know: Jason Aldean

Las Vegas shooting: Jason Aldean, other celebrities share prayers on social media
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS —

Celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers after a deadly mass shooting erupted late Sunday during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, headlined by Jason Aldean, in Las Vegas.

