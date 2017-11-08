Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Joe Don Rooney,from left, Dierks Bentley,Eddie Montgomery,Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus perform "My Town"during a tribute to Troy Gentry at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

By Tricia Despres, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley joined forces for a moving performance of Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town” at the 2017 CMAs. The performance was a tribute to Montgomery Gentry and specifically Troy Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash in September.

Appearing on the CMA stage with no formal introduction, Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley began their performance with Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox wearing a Batman shirt -- Gentry’s favorite.

Gentry’s wife, Angie Gentry, could be seen shedding tears in the crowd, along with her 15-year-old daughter with Gentry, Kaylee.

To most everyone’s surprise, Eddie Montgomery appeared onstage and ready to sing again. Doing his signature mic stand twirl, he sang to the adoring crowd.

E! News reported stars were seen wiping away tears as they stood for a standing ovation at the end of the performance.