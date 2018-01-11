Now Playing
Posted: January 08, 2018

Come see Frye Guy dance for a great cause

He’s participating in this year’s “Dancing with the Dayton Stars” to benefit “A Special Wish” Foundation

Our very own Frye Guy is going to take part in a very special event for a special cause. See him dance the night away on Friday, February 9th at the Wright State Nutter Center with several other Dayton celebrities and their professional dance partners. The 13th Annual Valentines Dance benefits “A Special Wish Foundation” which is an organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with life threatening disorders. 

We want to see Frye Guy take home the Dayton version of the Mirror Ball Trophy! The winners will be chosen from audience applause. 

You can help grant the wish of children across the Miami Valley by supporting Frye Guy and coming out to this event.

Here are 2 ways you can help and A Special Wish Foundation

Event details

  • When: Friday, February 9th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Location: Wright State University’s Nutter Center
  • More details on the event

