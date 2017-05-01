CMT’s Nashville In Concert coming to Rose Music Center

Goshert Liz

CMT’s Nashville In Concert featuring Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, and Jonathan Jackson is coming to Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, July 30. Tickets on sale now. Click here for more details.

Date: Sunday, July 30th

Time: 7 p.m.



Location: Rose Music Center

Tickets: $67.00-$43.00

Stars of the hit CMT series “Nashville” will embark on a fourth U.S. concert tour this summer, including a stop at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, OH on Sunday, July 30th. The 11 show U.S. tour comes on the heels of a highly successful 10-show international tour that has already sold out multiple concerts in the UK and Ireland. Launching July 23 in Orlando, FL, the tour is set to feature cast members Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, and Jonathan Jackson. Esten was just announced as the host of the upcoming “2017 CMT Music Awards.” Tour stops will feature songs from the series as well as the artists’ original material.

“This tour has become a celebration of everything fans around the world appreciate about the TV series ‘Nashville,’” said Opry Entertainment President Steve Buchanan. “Our audience loves the stories the series tells and the music used to tell them. The tour brings our storytellers, their music, and fans together in a way that gets more exciting to witness every year, both internationally and here at home.”

The second half of Season 5 of “Nashville” is set to premiere on CMT on Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Season 6 of the series scheduled to begin airing in early 2018.

“Nashville” airs in 225 territories worldwide, including the United Kingdom. In its fifth season in the U.S., the series has been a record-breaker for CMT, where episodes have become the network’s most-watched original series telecasts ever. Since its debut, the show has inspired multiple “Music of Nashville” soundtracks as well as a Christmas album, collectively selling more than a million soundtracks and millions more single tracks to date.

ABOUT NASHVILLE

Now in its fifth season, the fan-favorite hit series “Nashville” is set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene and follows the lives of country music superstars as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business. Music City can mean so many things to different people. In “Nashville,” musicians and songwriters are at the heart of the storm, driven by their own ambitions. Some are fueled by their creativity and passion for fame. Others struggle to cope with the pressures of success and are doing everything in their power to stay on top.

“Nashville” stars Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad, and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad. In addition, this season features Joseph David-Jones as Clay, Rhiannon Giddens as Hallie Jordan, Jeff Nording as Brad Maitland, and Cameron Scoggins as Zach Welles, as well as Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday. “Nashville” is executive produced by Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, Callie Khouri and Steve Buchanan.