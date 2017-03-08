Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

Alabama is coming to The Ohio State Fair

See them perform on Saturday, July 29th 

Photograph by Alan MESSER www.alanmesser.com
Alan MESSER [www.alanmesser.com]
Photograph by Alan MESSER www.alanmesser.com

Alabama is coming to The Ohio State Fair on Saturday, July 29th. Tickets on sale now.  Get all the details below!

Date: Saturday, July 29th

Location: The Ohio State Fair

Time: 7:00pm

Tickets:  Tickets on sale now!

Ticket Prices: $55.00-$40.00

Get more details here. 

**Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission. Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.**

For more information, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR or click here.

