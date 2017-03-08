Alan MESSER [www.alanmesser.com]

Alabama is coming to The Ohio State Fair on Saturday, July 29th. Tickets on sale now. Get all the details below!

Date: Saturday, July 29th

Location: The Ohio State Fair

Time: 7:00pm

Tickets: Tickets on sale now!

Ticket Prices: $55.00-$40.00

**Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission. Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.**



