With a year of sold-out shows and packed houses in the rearview mirror, newly-minted Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour adds more miles and rolls into 2018 with a stop at the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH on Friday, March 16! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Tickets and information are available at Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000, Wright State University Nutter Center Box Office and by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more. Jackson is again teaming up with CID Entertainment to offer VIP Experiences at many of his 2018 shows; fans can choose from four experiences with a variety of perks including a backstage tour, the opportunity to watch the show from a custom barstool by the soundboard, access to a pre-show party, a signed poster, and more!

Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour will find the country icon performing hits that have gained him legions of longtime fans, songs that continue to draw new crowds as a younger generation discovers his music. Jackson’s repertoire stands the test of time; it has impacted a field of artists who cite Jackson as an influence. It’s these same songs – many written by Alan – that earned him his newfound place alongside country music’s greatest names and cemented his place in its history with membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous, including his debut hit “Here in The Real World”…signature songs such as “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country”…party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time”…and many, many more.

Jackson’s concert announcement comes on the heels of his 2017 induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame, an event marked by a show-stopping performance at last month’s CMA Awards. Alan and his band, The Strayhorns, reminded fans what they’ll enjoy on the Honky Tonk Highway Tour in 2018 as he closed out “Country Music’s Biggest Night” with back-to-back performances of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” and “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” bringing the star-filled audience to its feet as the likes of Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Eric Church and others were seen singing along to Alan’s memories of “livin’ that honky tonk dream.” (See your yourself at http://vevo.ly/NsU56k.)

Alan Jackson’s Dayton show will continue his tradition of “keepin’ it country” for people far and wide as he travels the Honky Tonk Highway, bringing nearly 30 years of hits to Ohio!

ABOUT ALAN JACKSON:

Recently inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s membership among country music’s all-time greats is the latest in a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, more than 25 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a 2016 Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide, ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time in all genres. He has released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 music industry awards – including 18 Academy of Country Music Awards, 16 Country Music Association Awards, a pair of Grammys and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards.

Jackson is one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music. He is in the elite company of Paul McCartney and John Lennon among songwriters who’ve written more than 20 songs that they’ve recorded and taken to the top of the charts. Jackson is one of the best-selling artists since the inception of SoundScan, ranking alongside the likes of Eminem and Metallica. He’s also the man behind one of Nashville’s most-popular new tourist stops, AJ’s Good Time Bar, a four-story honky-tonk in the heart of downtown (along a stretch of Broadway known as the “Honky Tonk Highway”) featuring daily live music and a rooftop view of Music City.

Date: Friday, March 16th

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at Ticketmaster.com and the Nutter Center Box Office

A K99.1FM ticket presale happens Thursday, December 14th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at ticketmaster.com using the promo code “ JUKEBOX ”

