K99.1FM, Joseph Airport Toyota -Hyundai and Budweiser are proud to present Big & Rich live in concert on Friday, August 25th at the Fraze Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss this epic concert!

Date: Friday, August 25th 2017

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at the Fraze Fan Fare in Town & Country, etix.com, or Fraze.com

Ticket Prices: $25 -$35 All ticket prices increase $5 day of show

Big & Rich are known for their high-energy shows, and thrilling crowds across the country. They are America’s technicolor cowboys, brothers-in-arms in service to the creed that great music has no boundaries. Individually, John and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, and entertainers. Together, they are one of the most truly original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world. They are sure to put on a unique and energetic show with their one-of-a-kind vocal blend and musical styles drawing fans from all genres and ages. Their latest single “California” is out now with the full album, Did It For The Party , to be released later this year. Some of their hit songs include “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” “8th of November,” “Run Away with You,” “Lovin’ Lately” and “Comin’ to Your City.”

Country singer and songwriter Trent Tomlinson is not the sensitive balladeer type. As influenced by the outlaw country movement of Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, Tomlinson is at least as committed to the honky tonk hell-raiser life as he is to the sweeter side of Nashville. His songs include “One Wing In The Fire,” “Drunker Than Me,” “When She Goes There,” and “Just Might Have Her Radio On.”