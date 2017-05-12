Joe Hardwick

Date: Friday, August 25th 2017

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 20th at 10 a.m. At the Fraze Fan Fare in Town & Country, etix.com, or Fraze.com

Ticket Prices: $25 -$35 All ticket prices increase $5 day of show Limit 4 tickets per person 1st day of sale

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Frye Guy Monday, May 15th through Friday, May 19th during the K-Quiz for your chance to win tickets to this concert

Big & Rich are known for their high-energy shows, and thrilling crowds across the country. They are America’s technicolor cowboys, brothers-in-arms in service to the creed that great music has no boundaries. Individually, John and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, and entertainers. Together, they are one of the most truly original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world. They are sure to put on a unique and energetic show with their one-of-a-kind vocal blend and musical styles drawing fans from all genres and ages. Their latest single “California” is out now with the full album, Did It For The Party , to be released later this year. Some of their hit songs include “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” “8th of November,” “Run Away with You,” “Lovin’ Lately” and “Comin’ to Your City.”