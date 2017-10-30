Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: October 30, 2017

Blake Shelton’s coming to Columbus

The Country Music Freaks Tour with Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge, and Carly Pearce stops at Nationwide Arena on March 15th

Comments

Blake Shelton’s “Country Music Freaks” Tour is hitting the road in 2018 with Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins. The tour makes a stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 15th. 

Want to go to the show? Here’s how to get tickets:

  • Date: Thursday, March 15th
  • Time: TBA
  • Location: Nationwide Arena
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket Prices: TBA
  • Get tickets

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation