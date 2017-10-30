Sign in with your existing account
Blake Shelton’s coming to Columbus
The Country Music Freaks Tour with Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge, and Carly Pearce stops at Nationwide Arena on March 15th
Blake Shelton’s “Country Music Freaks” Tour is hitting the road in 2018 with Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins. The tour makes a stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 15th.
Want to go to the show? Here’s how to get tickets:
- Date: Thursday, March 15th
- Time: TBA
- Location: Nationwide Arena
- Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m.
- Ticket Prices: TBA
-
Get tickets
