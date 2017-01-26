Sign in with your existing account
Brad Paisley is coming to Riverbend
Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Linsday Ell are opening for Brad on Thursday, August 10th
Brad Paisley’s coming back to Riverbend Music Center this Summer with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell. If you want tickets to this concert here’s all the info you need:
- Line Up: Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell
- Date: Thursday, August 10th
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Location: Riverbend Music Center
- Ticket prices: $28.50 - $58.25
- Tickets on sale now -Get tickets
