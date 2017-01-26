Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: April 03, 2017

Brad Paisley is coming to Riverbend

Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Linsday Ell  are opening for Brad on Thursday, August 10th

Comments

Brad Paisley’s coming back to Riverbend Music Center this Summer with Dustin LynchChase Bryant, and  Lindsay Ell. If you want tickets to this concert here’s all the info you need:

  • Line Up: Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell
  • Date: Thursday, August 10th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Ticket prices: $28.50 - $58.25
  • Tickets on sale now -Get tickets

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation