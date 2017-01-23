Buckeye Country Superfest is back back on Saturday, June 10 AND Sunday, June 11 at the iconic Ohio Stadium.

Single-day and Two-day ticket packages are still available in all locations. Click here for more details.

The day-by-day schedule is as follows:

2017 LINE UP:

Saturday, June 10

Zac Brown Band

Keith Urban

Kip Moore

Jana Kramer

Craig Campbell

Sunday, June 11

Kenny Chesney

Miranda Lambert

Billy Currington

Frankie Ballard

LANco

Get tickets here!

WANT TO WIN YOUR WAY INTO THE SHOW?

We are hooking you up with tickets to this epic show starting May 22nd until June 2nd.

Here are all the ways you can win: