Posted: December 01, 2016
Buckeye Country Superfest is Back
Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th at the iconic Ohio Stadium
Buckeye Country Superfest is back back on Saturday, June 10 AND Sunday, June 11 at the iconic Ohio Stadium.
Single-day and Two-day ticket packages are still available in all locations.
Click here for more details.
The day-by-day schedule is as follows:
2017 LINE UP:
Saturday, June 10
Zac Brown Band
Keith Urban
Kip Moore
Jana Kramer
Craig Campbell
Sunday, June 11
Kenny Chesney
Miranda Lambert
Billy Currington
Frankie Ballard
LANco
Get tickets here!
WANT TO WIN YOUR WAY INTO THE SHOW?
We are hooking you up with tickets to this epic show starting May 22nd until June 2nd.
Here are all the ways you can win:
Pick Your Ticket: Listen for the special Buckeye Country Superfest “cue to call” - be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991 and you get a pair of tickets to the night of your choice!
K99.1FM Flash Contest: Download the K99.1FM App for your shot at a pair of two day passes to Buckeye Country Superfest. We will send a push notification out to all of our App Users with a chance to win! (Tip: Make sure your push notifications are turned on.) K99.1FM Facebook Page: If you don’t follow K99.1FM on Facebook yet you probably should. You will get an extra shot at 2-day passes to Buckeye Country Superfest!
Click here to "like” us on Facebook.
