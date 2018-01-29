Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2018

Chris Stapleton is coming to Cincinnati

See The All American Road Show in concert with Marty Stuart with Brent Cobb on Thursday, October 4th 

Fresh off winning Multiple Grammy Awards Chris Stapleton is bringing his American Road Show tour to Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, October 4th with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. Want to go to the show? Here’s what you need to know:

  • Date: Thursday, October 4th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Ticket Prices: $31.25 - $76.25
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9th at 10 a.m.
  • Get tickets
The #1 Free Home Show in the Miami Valley is almost here

The event formerly known as Home World has a new name and new location. Get totally inspired for spring as you find hundreds of ways to improve your home. Make your home the one you really want. Show open daily during mall hours.  Admission is free! 

  • Landscaping and Outdoors

Get ready for Spring and Summer and transform your outdoor space into something that feels like you’re on vacation

  • Demonstration Stage

Make sure to visit our demonstration stage during the entire show. There will be exciting demonstrations on how to re-purpose and design thanks to Monarch Market Affair

  • Meet Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch 
  • ﻿Join us as we welcome Me-TV superstar Barry Williams who played the iconic Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch TV Show. Meet him and get an autograph on February 10th stage side at center court in front of Macy’s. 
  • The line will start forming when the Mall Opens, and Barry’s First appearance will be at 11 a.m.
  • Come prepared with your camera or cell phone for the Meet and Greet. 
  • There will be a Q&A session with Barry at 1 p.m. 
  • Enter to win a Me-TV Prize Pack and be the first to meet Barry Williams

For more information on this year’s big event and how your business can participate visit HomeExpoDayton.com 

 

