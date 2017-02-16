Chris Stapleton is coming to Riverbend Music Center

Line Up: Chris Stapleton, Anderson East, and Brent Cobb

Date: Friday, June 16th

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Riverbend Music Center

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10am

Chris Stapleton Ticket Blow Out:

Onair: Listen to K99.1FM all next week for Chris Stapleton cue to call. Be caller number 9 at 937-457-0991 and you will win a pair of tickets to the show before you can buy them!

K99.1FM App Flash Contest: Download the K99.1FM App for your chance to win tickets to the show! Sometime between now and Friday, February 24th we will send out four push notifications to our K99.1FM App Users for their chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert! **Tip: Make sure your push notifications settings are turned on so you receive the message!**

K99.1FM Facebook Contest: Follow K99.1FM on Facebook for another shot at tickets to the Chris Stapleton Concert!



“Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” will bring the acclaimed musician to cities across the country this year, including a stop in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on Friday, June 16. The tour will feature Anderson East and Brent Cobb.After a breakout 2015 and 2016, Stapleton will release new music on May 5—exactly two years to the day since the release of Traveller. Additional details to be announced in the coming weeks. Exclusive Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning at 10:00am on Friday, February 24 at www.Ticketmater.com and www.Riverbend.org. Charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000. Dates, times and artists subject to change without notice. All event rain or shine. Citi® is the official credit card of the “All-American Road Show” tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through Citi’s Private Pass Program® beginning Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00am local. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. The tour will offer two premium VIP packages on tour, including an interactive collection of instruments and memorabilia. For full details, visit www.cidentertainment.com/events/chris-stapleton-tour-2017/. The extensive 2017 tour follows a series of seminal years for Stapleton since the release of his breakthrough double Platinum solo debut album Traveller. Released last May 2015 on Mercury Records Nashville, Traveller initially debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart with more than 27,000 albums sold, making it one of the best-selling first weeks by a debut country artist in 2015. Following a historic turn on the 49th Annual CMA Awards—where Stapleton became the first artist to win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the same awards – Traveller became the first album to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at No. 1, where is stayed for two straight weeks. The album went on to win multiple Grammy and ACM Awards and was the #1 selling Country album of 2016 and the fourth-highest selling album of 2016 across all genres. Most recently, Stapleton was nominated for three awards at the 52nd Annual ACM Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Tennessee Whiskey”) and Video of the Year (“Fire Away”).

