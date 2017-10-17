Now Playing
Posted: October 17, 2017

Chris Young’s coming to Cincinnati

His “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” features Kane Brown and Lanco as opening acts and will be at the BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, KY on January 18th.

Chris Young is bringing his Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour to the BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky (just across the river from Cincinnati) on Thursday, January 18th! Kane Brown and Lanco are opening for Chris on the tour. Here’s all the info you need to get tickets to the show:

  • Date: Thursday, January 18th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • Ticket prices: $38 - $202
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m.
  • Get tickets

