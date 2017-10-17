Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: October 17, 2017

Chris Young is coming to Indianapolis

His “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” features Kane Brown and Lanco as opening acts

Comments

By Larrabee Jimmy

Chris Young is kicking off his “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” with Kane Brown and Lanco at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, January 11th. Want to go to the concert? Here’s all the info you need below:

  • Date: Thursday, January 11th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
  • Ticket Prices: $35 - $149
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m.
  • Get tickets

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation