Posted: March 27, 2017

Country Concert 2017 

July 6th, July 7th, and July 8th in Fort Loramie

The Midwest's Premier Country Music Festival , Country Concert, is back  July 6th, 7th, and 8th for 3 fun and music filled days! Tickets are on sale now - get details here

  • Date: July 6th, July 7th, and July 8th 
  • Line Up: Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line, Justin Moore, Chase Rice, Brett Eldredge, and more! 
  • Location: Fort Loramie, Ohio
  • Get details
  • Want to win your way into the show? Click here to learn how! 

  

Here's your Country Concert '17 Superstar Line up! 

﻿THURSDAY, JULY 6TH 
MAIN STAGE
TIME:ARTIST:
10:00PMBlake Shelton
8:00PMJustin Moore
6:00PMCharlie Daniels Band
4:00PMJon Pardi

THURSDAY, JULY 6THSALOON STAGE
TIME:ARTIST:
9:15PMSmithfield
7:00PMDrake White & The Big Fire
5:00PMAubrie Sellers
3:00PMRunaway June

 

FRIDAY, JULY 7TH MAIN STAGE
TIME:ARTIST:
10:00PMJake Owen
8:00PMChase Rice
6:00PMOld Dominion
4:00PMCam

  

FRIDAY, JULY 7TH SALOON STAGE
TIME:ARTIST:
9:15PMBrandon Lay
7:00PMMark Chesnutt
5:00PMMo Pitney

SATURDAY, JULY 7THMAIN STAGE
TIME:ARTIST:
10:00PMFlorida Georgia Line
8:00PMBrett Eldredge
6:00PMMontgomery Gentry
4:00PMDan & Shay
2:00PMChris Lane

 

SATURDAY, JULY 7THSALOON STAGE
TIME:ARTIST:
9:15PMMorgan Wallen
7:00PMChris Lane
5:00PMAmanda Watkins
3:00PMTara Thompson
1:00PMClark Manson

GET YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY TOGETHER AT COUNTRY CONCERT '17 FOR A SMILE THAT WILL LAST ALL SUMMER LONG & MEMORIES THAT WILL LAST A LIFETIME!

