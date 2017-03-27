Country Concert 2017 

The Midwest's Premier Country Music Festival , Country Concert, is back July 6th, 7th, and 8th for 3 fun and music filled days! Tickets are on sale now - get details here!

Date: July 6th, July 7th, and July 8th

Line Up: Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line, Justin Moore, Chase Rice, Brett Eldredge, and more!

Location: Fort Loramie, Ohio

Here's your Country Concert '17 Superstar Line up!

SATURDAY, JULY 7TH SALOON STAGE TIME: ARTIST: 9:15PM Morgan Wallen 7:00PM Chris Lane 5:00PM Amanda Watkins 3:00PM Tara Thompson 1:00PM Clark Manson

GET YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY TOGETHER AT COUNTRY CONCERT '17 FOR A SMILE THAT WILL LAST ALL SUMMER LONG & MEMORIES THAT WILL LAST A LIFETIME!