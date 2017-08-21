Country Music Stars Dan + Shay will headline the second Wright-Patt Appreciation

Night at the Fraze Pavilion Sept. 14 to honor our local Airmen with an incredible night of music and celebration.

Last year, 4,000 local Airmen filled the Fraze Pavilion for Wright-Patt Appreciation Night at the Fraze, an exciting concert in celebration of their service to our country. This year, our community will once again come together to honor our military with another amazing concert. The concert will be one of many events in the Dayton Region that week, and gives the region an opportunity to show support for the region’s military community. Other events occurring that week include Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID), Wright-Patt Appreciation Night and Concert, and the U.S. Air Force Marathon.

"The City of Kettering is honored to join forces with our regional partners again this year to celebrate the men and women who serve our country," said Kettering Vice-Mayor Rob Scott. "We are proud to host the Wright-Patt night at the Fraze event recognizing our Hometown Heroes." The concert is made possible through the generous support of sponsors include Montgomery County, Heidelberg Distributing Company, JobsOhio, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health, The Big Hoopla, Lockheed Martin, SelectTech Service Corp, the University of Dayton, and K99.1FM.

“Montgomery County salutes our military men and women and we are proud to honor and celebrate them and their families through Wright-Patt Appreciation Night,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. “We are incredibly grateful for the sacrifices they make each and every day to protect all of us here and abroad.”

Up to 4,000 tickets will be donated to Airmen and their families as well as other Wright-Patt military personnel through the base. Wright-Patt Night at the Fraze will feature a military vocalist singing the National Anthem.

"The support our Airmen receive from the Hometown Heroes Program and the entire community throughout the Miami Valley provides an opportunity for our Airmen to attend and participate in various events -- from baseball games to Broadway shows to concerts, which enhance Airmen's morale and welfare," said Col. David Anzaldua, vice commander, 88th Air Base Wing. “Delivering a bright, polished sound that owes as much to contemporary pop as anything in the classic country handbook, Dan + Shay is the country singing and songwriting duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney,” Billboard Magazine wrote. The duo has had two platinum singles and one gold, and has been nominated for numerous awards. Their hits include “19 You + Me,” “Nothin’

Like You,” and “From the Ground Up.” Their most recent album is “Obsessed.”

Learn more about Dan + Shay and listen to their music at www.danandshay.com.