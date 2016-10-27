Sign in with your existing account
Dierks Bentley is coming to Dayton on January 19th
See him perform with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
Dierks Bentley “2017 What The Hell World Tour” with special guests Cole Swindell & Jon Pardi
is making a stop in Dayton on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Wright State University Nutter Center!
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4th at 10am.
Concert details:
- Date: Thursday, January 19th
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Wright State University's Nutter Center
- Ticket prices: $$34.75 - $54.75
- Tickets on sale Friday, November 4th at 10 a.m.
-
Get tickets
