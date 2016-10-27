Now Playing
Posted: October 28, 2016

Dierks Bentley is coming to Dayton on January 19th

See him perform with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi 

Dierks Bentley “2017 What The Hell World Tour”  with special guests Cole SwindellJon Pardi 

is making a stop in Dayton on Thursday, January 19, 2017  at Wright State University Nutter Center!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4th at 10am. 

Concert details:

  • Date: Thursday, January 19th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Wright State University's Nutter Center
  • Ticket prices: $$34.75 - $54.75
  • Tickets on sale Friday, November 4th at 10 a.m.
  • Get tickets

