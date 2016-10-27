Dierks Bentley’s “What The Hell Tour” is coming to Riverbend

The tour kicked off here in Dayton and it’s coming back for a stop at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 20th!

Date: Saturday, May 20th

Time: 7:00pm

Location: Riverbend Music Center

Ticket Prices: $69.25 - $29.50

Special 4-pack Offer: 4 Lawn tickets for $93.00 (While supplies last. Ticket prices include parking and are subject to applicable Ticketmaster fees and day of show increase. All events are rain or shine. 4-Pack offer not valid on day of show.)



Bentley is known for getting “stronger and stronger with every release and is one of the few artists that can go from bluegrass to country” (Billboard) as he recently released his eight studio album BLACK. As the title-track from Bentley’s “most fully-formed LP of his career” (TIME) serves as his latest single, its music video serves as a “passionate storyline” with the “perfect accompaniment to the personal message of both the song and the album” (Rolling Stone). After debuting at the No. One position on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart and Top Country Albums chart, the critically-acclaimed album has already spawned two No. One hits, the PLATINUM certified chart-topping hit “Somewhere On A Beach” and GOLD and GRAMMY nominated “Different For Girls” featuring Elle King. Bentley has now amassed 15 No. one songs, 13 GRAMMY nominations and is a recent CMA Award winner for Vocal Event of the Year. “The bluegrass picker, the love song singer and the stadium rocker all packaged together” (Associated Press) has been a Grand Ole Opry member for over a decade and “has developed a rapport with his fans as a live performer that artists possessing 10 times as much headlining experience can’t boast” (Charlotte Observer).

