Posted: October 31, 2017

Drew Baldridge & Jackie Lee are coming to Dayton

See them at Oddbody's Music Room on November 3rd!

Don’t miss Drew Baldridge, Jackie Lee, and  Jamie Suttle at Oddbody’s Music Room on Friday, November 3rd. Tickets on sale now! 

  • Date: Friday, November 3rd
  • Time: Doors at 7:00 p.m. | Show at 8:00pm
  • Location: Oddbody’s Music Room (5418 Burkhardt Rd. , Dayton, OH)
  • Tickets: $15.00 - $20.00
  • Must be 18 or older to attend
  • Get tickets

