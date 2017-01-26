Dustin Lynch is coming to the Allen County Fair

Date: Sunday, August 19th

Line Up: Dustin Lynch and Neal McCoy

Time: 8:00PM

Location: Allen County Fair

Tickets on sale now!

Ticket Prices: $100.00-$40.00

Get tickets here.

Dustin Lynch is taking over the country music scene and will be headlining Saturday, August 19 at the Allen County Fair. The stats don’t lie. With three consecutive No. 1s, two Top 5 albums, platinum-level sales and back-to back summers on one of the biggest tours in country music, Dustin has been on a steady path toward superstardom. But now with the release of “Seein’ Red,” the Broken Bow recording artist is shifting into high gear.

The show will open with Neal McCoy who’s sold over 6 million records during his historic career in country music. Number one singles include Wink, You Gotta Love That, as well as the popular The Shake and Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On.

Tickets for the Dustin Lynch with Neal McCoy concert go on sale Friday, February 24th at 9:00 am at www.allencofair.com. Box office sales at the fairgrounds and by telephone begin on Tuesday, March 7th at 9:00 am . Ticket prices are $40 for grandstand and bleachers, $50 for the party pit, and $100 for the VIP party pit directly in front of the stage. Prices include service charges, but do not include a gate admission ticket to the Fair, which is required. VISA, Discover, and MasterCard are accepted.

The first single from Lynch’s current album, “Seein’ Red” is a fist-pumping blast of intensity full of flirtatious heat and tangled-up passion, and the next step in the Tennessee native’s evolution. He’s already been to the top of the charts with traditional country (“Cowboys and Angels”), party-rockers (“Where It’s At (Yep, Yep),” “Hell of a Night”) and simmering romance (“Mind Reader”), now he’s adding raw, animal attraction to the mix. Lynch is building on what he knows and keeping his eyes on the ultimate prize. If “Seein’ Red” is any indication, he won’t have to wait long. “I want to be the ACM and CMA entertainer of the year. … For me now, it’s all about trying to outdo myself.”

Neal McCoy has released fifteen studio albums on various labels, and has released 34 singles to country radio. He has been on 15 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it’s one of the achievements he’s most proud of. The two-time Entertainer of the Year will provide his customary high energy performance for concert fans to enjoy.