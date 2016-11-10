Garth Brooks in Cincinnati

America's most powerful concert force and number one selling solo artist in U.S. History is coming to Cincinnati!

2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, is bringing his World Tour to U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

LAST CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS:

Download the K99.1FM App for your chance to win tickets to the SOLD OUT Garth Brooks show on Saturday, January 28th! Sometime between now and Thursday we will send out three push notifications to our K99.1FM App Users for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert. Once the message is sent out you will have one hour to enter to win. **Tip: Make sure you turn on your push notifications settings so you receive the message! Good Luck!**

See Garth and Trisha Yearwood perform:

Saturday, January 21st - SOLD OUT

Sunday, January 22nd - Tickets Still Available!



Friday, January 27th- SOLD OUT

Saturday, January 28th - SOLD OUT

Sunday, January 29th - SOLD OUT

Ticket Prices: $74.98. 8 Ticket Limit. You can only purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com. No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster Outlets. All seats sold best available.

This is the LAST chance to see The Garth Brooks World Tour in Ohio and Kentucky!

Date: Saturday, January 21st, Friday, January 27th , Saturday, January 28th , and January 29th

Time: 7:00pm

Location: US Bank Arena