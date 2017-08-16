Garth Brooks is bringing his world tour with Trisha Yearwood to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the last time Garth performs in Indiana or Ohio during this tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10 a.m. with a limit of 8 tickets per purchase.

The ONLY ways you can buy tickets are as follows

Online: Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

By Phone: 1-866-448-7849

Via the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Full Concert details: