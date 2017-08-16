Now Playing
Posted: August 16, 2017

Garth Brooks is coming to Indianapolis

Garth Brooks is bringing his world tour with Trisha Yearwood to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the last time Garth performs in Indiana or Ohio during this tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10 a.m. with a limit of 8 tickets per purchase. 

The ONLY ways you can buy tickets are as follows

Full Concert details:

  • Date: Saturday, October 7th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket price: $74.98
