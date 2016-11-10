Now Playing
Posted: November 10, 2016

Garth Brooks World Tour  is coming to Cincinnati

New show date added!

America's most powerful concert force and number one selling solo artist in U.S. History is coming to Cincinnati!

2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, is bringing his World Tour to U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. 

See Garth and Trisha Yearwood perform:

  • Just Announced: Saturday, January 21st and Sunday, January 22nd
    • Tickets on sale Thursday, December 1st at 10am EST. 
    • Ticket Prices: $74.98
      • 8 Ticket Limit
      • You can only purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com
      • No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster Outlets. 
      • All seats sold best available. 
  • Friday, January 27th- SOLD OUT
  • Saturday, January 28th - SOLD OUT
  • Sunday, January 29th  - SOLD OUT

This is the LAST chance to see The Garth Brooks World Tour in Ohio and Kentucky! Listen to K99.1FM for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Saturday, January 21st, Friday, January 27th , Saturday, January 28th , and January 29th 

Time: 7:00pm

Location: US Bank Arena

