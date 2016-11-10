Garth Brooks World Tour  is coming to Cincinnati

America's most powerful concert force and number one selling solo artist in U.S. History is coming to Cincinnati!

2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, is bringing his World Tour to U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

See Garth and Trisha Yearwood perform:

Just Announced: Saturday, January 21st and Sunday, January 22nd Tickets on sale Thursday, December 1st at 10am EST. Ticket Prices: $74.98 8 Ticket Limit You can only purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster Outlets. All seats sold best available.

Friday, January 27th- SOLD OUT

Saturday, January 28th - SOLD OUT

Sunday, January 29th - SOLD OUT

This is the LAST chance to see The Garth Brooks World Tour in Ohio and Kentucky! Listen to K99.1FM for your chance to win tickets!

Time: 7:00pm

Location: US Bank Arena