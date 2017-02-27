Eric_Adkins

Here is your chance to see Gary Allan make his return to the Miami Valley this Summer. Here’s all the info you need if you want to see Gary Allan and Walker McGuire

Date: Friday, June 23rd

Time: 8 p.m.



Location: The Rose Music Center

Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $57



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 11 a.m.

Huber Heights, OH (2/27/17) – Country music veteran Gary Allan will return to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, OH on Friday, June 23rd. The show will feature support by the up-and-coming country duo, Walker McGuire.

Tickets for the Huber Heights show, $57.00*, $47.00*, $42.00*, and $23.50* will go on sale to the public beginning 11:00am on Friday, March 3rd at www.Ticketmaster.com, www.Rosemusiccenter.com, and the Rose Music Center box office. Charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000. *Ticket prices include parking and are subject to applicable Ticketmaster fees. Dates, times and artists subject to change without notice.

ABOUT GARY ALLAN

With the allure of a modern day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. Allan re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his twenty-year career. He is currently finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville release. His last album, SET YOU FREE, topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain.” The California native released his first album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 7 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits at country radio, fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit and amassed over 270 million total streams. He sells out venues as a headliner from NY to LA, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine.

ABOUT WALKER MCGUIRE

Signed to BBR Music Group’s Wheelhouse Records as the new duo Walker McGuire, Jordan Walker and Johnny McGuire take an opposites-attract approach to their music, fusing electrifying “brotherly” harmonies with a fresh new take on modern country. After meeting onstage at a writers round just days after moving to Nashville, Jordan – the “super country” guy, raised in Texas with a love for classics like Keith Whitley and Dan Seals – and Johnny – the quintessential “rootsy” guy, a Kansas City native schooled by left-of-center icons like Tom Petty and John Prine – discovered a yin-and-yang musical connection that fit together like puzzle pieces – and the duo Walker McGuire was born.

Since solidifying their bond, Walker McGuire have set to work honing their sound on the road, building an under-the-radar fanbase and playing close to 300 cross-country shows each year. Far from a copy-cat act, Walker McGuire write story songs with a modern country style that is 100 percent their own – rooted in classic themes and sounds, but with an added touch of wit and sometimes flat-out comedy.

Since earning placement on Spotify in Spring of 2016, “Til Tomorrow” has been streamed nearly 15 million times. Guided by veteran producer Mickey Jack Cones (Dustin Lynch, Joe Nichols), these odd-couple “brothers” are each talented artists in their own right. But when put together, they’re simply unforgettable.

