Hank Williams Jr. is coming to Dayton
See him and all his rowdy friends at The Rose Music Center on Sunday, July 29th
Want to see one of the legends of Country Music in concert? Here’s all the info you need:
-
Date: Sunday, July 29th
-
Time: 8:00 p.m.
-
Location: The Rose Music Center
-
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23rd at 11 a.m.
-
Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $97
-
Get tickets
