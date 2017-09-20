Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
Today’s New Country and Your Familiar Favorites

Posted: September 20, 2017

Jason Aldean is coming to Columbus

With special Guests Chris Young and Kane Brown

Comments

Jason Aldean takes the stage with special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown, and Dee Jay Silver  on Thursday, October 19 at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus! Tickets on sale now. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation