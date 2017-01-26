Now Playing
Posted: January 26, 2017

Jason Aldean’s coming to Riverbend

Chris Young, Kane Brown, & Deejay Silver will open for Jason on Saturday, July 22nd

Jason Aldean’s coming to Riverbend
Jason Aldean’s coming to Riverbend

Jason Aldean is bringing his “They Don’t Know Tour” to Cincinnati on July 22nd. If you want to see Jason, Chris, and Kane in concert here is all the info you need:

  • Date: Sunday, July 22nd
  • Time: 7:30
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Ticket Prices: $29 - $69
  • Tickets go on sale: Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m.
  • Get tickets
