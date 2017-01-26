Jason Aldean’s coming to Riverbend

Jason Aldean is bringing his “They Don’t Know Tour” to Cincinnati on July 22nd. If you want to see Jason, Chris, and Kane in concert here is all the info you need:

Date: Sunday, July 22nd

Time: 7:30

Location: Riverbend Music Center

Ticket Prices: $29 - $69



Tickets go on sale: Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m.



