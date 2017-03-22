Jimmy Buffet is coming to Riverbend Music Center

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band are coming to Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Click here to get all the details!

Date: Saturday, July 8th

Time: 8 p.m.



Location: Riverbend Music Center

Tickets: $36.00 - $136.00. Tickets on sale now!

Cincinnati, the wait is over. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Riverbend Music Center for one night only, SATURDAY July 8 at 8 pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know’” Tour 2017. Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.

“Jimmy Buffett’s annual concert at Riverbend has become a staple of summertime in Cincinnati for three decades, and we look forward to another memorable night on July 8th.” – Executive Director, Mike Smith

Turning Margaritaville into a musical has been an idea for quite a while but now it’s gearing up to make its debut. “Escape to Margaritaville” will have its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse, in La Jolla, California, in May 2017. After that, the musical will make a pre-Broadway stop in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago. The play will feature the music and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, from an original story, and includes both new songs and the most-loved Buffett classics. Speaking of Buffett classics, the most famous of them all, “Margaritaville” has been inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance. Another milestone this year is the 40th anniversary of the 1977 album Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes, which featured the debut of “Margaritaville.” Other iconic songs from that record are regularly performed on tour as requested by the fans, such as the title track, “Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes,” “Lovely Cruise,” and “Banana Republics.”