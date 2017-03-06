Josh Turner coming to Darke County  Fair on August 20th 

Here is your chance to see Josh Turner and Jo Dee Messina this Summer. Here’s all the info:

Date: Sunday, August 20th

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Great Darke County Fair

Ticket Prices: $55.00 - $37.00

Tickets on sale Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 9:00am

Get details

Multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner, is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. With a rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Turner has sold more than 12 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his most recent 2012 Billboard No. 1 release Punching Bag, Turner has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me,” and “Time Is Love,” the most played country song of 2012.

Turner added author to his list of accomplishments. His first book, Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family and Fatherhood was released in 2014. The Hannah, S.C. native has been songwriting and performing since he was a young child, and in support of music education, created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to assist students interested in pursuing a future in arts and music. As a high school student, Turner had very little access to music education, therefore realizes first-hand the importance of arts education in schools.

Turner is currently on the road in support of his latest radio single, “Hometown Girl,” which Rolling Stone Country notes, “pairs the South Carolina native’s unmistakable, country-to-the-core baritone with a modern, rollicking beat.” For more information on Josh Turner, visit www.JoshTurner.com.

Jo Dee Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains new experiences in life. Jumpstarting her career, Jo Dee’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide, and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee’s résumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

Jo Dee later parted ways with her long-time record label and embraced the strong, empowered female persona for which she became known. Taking matters into her own hands, Jo Dee created Dreambound Records, called on her fans to become her dedicated team, and released her most personal album to date, Me.

Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; newly penned, emotionally-driven songs; and personal testimony, Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, allowing people to see behind the masquerade.

With a decorated past in the rearview mirror and endless dreams and an open road of possibility before her, this relatable woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, speaker, author, and incredibly gifted singer-songwriter has only just begun. Fueled by faith, belief, and love, Jo Dee pours her heart and soul into everybody she meets and everything she touches, which is perhaps why Jo Dee Messina is such a timeless name in the music industry. For more information visit jodeemessina.com/wired/