Posted: October 31, 2016

Justin Moore & Lee Brice are coming to Columbus

See them perform on March 4th 

 Justin MooreLee Brice with special guest William Michael Morgan are coming to Nationwide Arena on Saturday, March 4th. 

Tickets go on Sale Friday, November 4th at 10am.  Get all the details

